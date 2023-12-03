Jim Fossel’s Nov. 19 column (“Brace yourself for a dreary presidential election”) discussed what he sees as Donald Trump’s main shortcoming as a candidate. Is it that he orchestrated an insurrection in 2020? That he has descended into fascist language, including calling opponents “vermin”? That he’s charged with 91 criminal indictments, including theft of classified national security documents?
No. Fossel sees none of these sins as disqualifying. The problem that concerns him most is that Trump hasn’t managed to put through enough voting restrictions and other election changes in blue states that would allow him to win the presidency in 2024! According to Fossel, Trump is a bad candidate because he’s failed to satisfactorily rig the election in his favor. Amazing.
David Kull
Topsham
