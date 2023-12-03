I am a Saco resident and currently attend Harvard University, studying government and economics. I am also the policy director at Maine Youth Action, a nonprofit that aims to empower youth activists to be involved in state politics. I am writing both as a climate activist and a concerned student, soon entering the workforce, to bring attention to the issue of how low the salaries of state employees and state legislators are. As state government struggles to fill critical positions, I fear it will impair its response to the climate crisis and deter talented individuals from public service.

I have been involved in state politics for several years and am fortunate, especially at a young age, to develop a diverse perspective on it. I have found an alarming issue, particularly at a time when Maine has numerous new (and transformative) climate policies urgently in need of implementation: the under-resourcing of state agencies. The 2020 Maine Market Study Report discovered that state workers, on average, were underpaid by 15% compared to counterparts in other public and private sectors in New England, and one-sixth of positions are currently unfulfilled. The state needs to start sufficiently funding our agencies in order to attract talented individuals who will effectively implement our climate objectives.

Furthermore, if the governor’s administration wants to uphold their promise of incentivizing young Mainers to stay in the state, then they must provide adequate jobs in government.

Cole Cochrane

Saco

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: