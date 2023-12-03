It was fall 2018, and I was shopping in a Cabela’s store in Scarborough. I came upon the gun department, where four men were ogling rapid-fire military weapons. As they remarked about the “beautiful weapons,” the sales clerk chimed that “the (expletive) media is worse than Democrats” at denouncing AR-15 sales. As a lifelong hunter, I understand admiration for firearms, but public availability of quick and destructive killing machines for war is evil!

Our Second Amendment was created to provide a voluntary militia when our fledgling nation had no professional army. Weaponized citizens were needed for this purpose. Our current culture of gun worship extends way beyond original constitutional intent. Now we abuse the Constitution by allowing everyday ctizens access to horrific military weapons used by our professional army.

Congress continues to enable constitutional abuse via nonaction in the wake of repeated obliteration of children and adults by disturbed citizens. Therefore, the 80% of Americans who want action must stop patronizing businesses that join Congress in the Second Amendment abuse. Such businesses include Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops. Conversely, L.L.Bean and Dick’s Sporting Goods do not promote and sell military-style weapons.

Gun enthusiasts must stop hiding behind false interpretations of our founders’ intentions and act responsibly to eradicate a heinous culture we are too easily accepting. America is better than our current lack of response to this national health emergency.

E. Allen Shank Jr.

Windham

