The ProPublica story about Dick Dyke (“How a Maine businessman made the AR-15 into America’s best-selling rifle,” Nov. 21) was enlightening – especially the fact that he dreamt of being a professional dancer.
Talk about a George Bailey moment. Imagine how wonderful it would have been if Dick had pursued his dream. But alas, instead of entertaining us with his passion, he gave us death, utter misery and untold fear!
Paul Tyson
Portland
