At his inauguration, Donald Trump swore to uphold our Constitution and lead our nation. Instead, he served his own misguided ego. Jan. 6, 2021, was the ultimate statement of his ongoing disregard for the truth, common decency and our history.

Do his devotees think he really cares about them – POWs who were losers in his eyes, wounded veterans, public servants, folks who respect the rule of law? For years, he has preached to them about how the greatest threat to our country “is from within.”

Who do I primarily blame for the uptick in our political, social and cultural decline? I believe, without his realizing it, that he is that threat. Another four years of him, as president, will prove even more divisive than his first tour de farce.

Donald Trump should have stuck to business, because he had no business getting into politics. Since his original decision to enter the political arena, both his business “empire” and what our country is all about have been hurting.

Peter Anderson

Peaks Island

