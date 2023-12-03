A New Gloucester man was arrested for operating under the influence after crashing their vehicle into a deputy’s SUV late Saturday. The cruiser was parked with the emergency lights flashing, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Clare, 48, was charged after his 2021 Toyota Corolla crashed into the deputy’s vehicle in the area of 611 Lewiston Road in New Gloucester just before midnight. No one was injured authorities said.

Deputy Josiah Cushman was conducting an unrelated traffic stop when the crash happened. His 2020 Ford Explorer was parked on the shoulder of the northbound lane of Lewiston Road.

While Cushman was speaking to the operator of the uninvolved vehicle, Clare’s Toyota, traveling northbound, crashed into the cruiser, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Clare was driving home after leaving a local bar and was found to have a breath alcohol content of nearly three times the legal limit, according to a statement released Sunday by the sheriff’s office. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which continues to be investigated.

Chief Deputy Brian Pellerin of the sheriff’s office hopes this crash serves as a reminder of the dangers that all emergency services personnel face while conducting their duties on the roads and highways and reminds drivers to slow down and leave ample room when passing emergency vehicles on the road.

Deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division were assisted by the crash reconstruction unit, the Windham Police Department, and the New Gloucester Fire Department.

