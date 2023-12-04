Mark Dion was sworn in as Portland’s mayor Monday night along with two new city councilors and a third who was reelected.

Dion, 68, won a five-way race in November that was called after five rounds of ranked choice voting gave him a narrow victory over Andrew Zarro.

He takes office as homelessness and the large number of people living outside in encampments continue to be the biggest issues facing the city, along with a housing shortage.

“I stand here no stranger to the challenges facing our city,” Dion said shortly after taking the oath of office in a packed council chambers. “To that end, I look forward to my work on this council in partnership with each of you, as I have as a district councilor, so that together we can realize goals that will further the best interests and expectations of our constituents.”

Dion will serve a four-year term, while members of the City Council sworn in Monday night will serve for three years.

They include Anna Bullett, who will represent District 4; Kate Sykes, who will represent District 5; and April Fournier, who was reelected to a second term for an at-large seat.

Bullett replaces Zarro, who gave up his seat to run for mayor. District 4 includes East Deering, most of the Back Cove and parts of the Deering Center and North Deering neighborhoods.

Sykes takes over Dion’s seat representing District 5, which includes the North Deering, Deering Center and Riverton neighborhoods.

Dion is the fourth popularly elected mayor since city voters approved changes to the post in 2010. Previously, councilors chose a mayor from amongst themselves and the job was not a full-time position.

The mayor’s duties include chairing the City Council, working with councilors and the city manager to establish and implement citywide goals, providing comments on city budgets, delivering an annual State of the City address, and advocating for the city at the state and federal levels.

The city manager, who is hired by the full nine-member council, is tasked with drafting the city budget and capital improvement plans, appointing department heads and overseeing day-to-day operations.

Dion will earn a salary of $99,102, while councilors earn $7,441 annually.

