SACO – Major Janet Madeline Osman, 90, was promoted to Glory on Dec. 2, 2023. She was born on April 24, 1933, in Pen Argyl, Pa., to the late Brooks Edwards and Minnie (Dentith) Edwards.

After graduating from Pen Argyl High School, Janet began working at the Pen Argyl Toy Factory. She later worked as a department manager at Kennards Department Store for 10 years. In 1972, she entered into officership for the Salvation Army along with her husband, Donald, and they served as Salvation Army Officers until their retirement in 1997.

Janet had a vibrant personality and was known for her laughter. She had a passion for cooking and baking and was known for her homemade pasty, chicken pot pie with hot lettuce, many different cookies and her chocolate peanut butter and coconut candies. She loved to entertain, especially during the holidays, hosting cookie swaps and various parties. Janet was a devoted fan of the New England Patriots, particularly her favorite player, Tom Brady. She never missed watching a game. In addition to her hobbies, Janet dedicated her time to serving and caring for others throughout her ministry with the Salvation Army.

She was most fond of her two grandsons, Jon and Josh. She enjoyed spoiling them with gifts and all of her yummy homemade treats! Much love and laughter always filled the room!

Janet was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald, her sister, Elaine and her brother, Jack.

Janet is survived by her sister, Gloria Lessig of Pen Argyl, Pa.; her daughter, Jill Hamel and son-in-law Jim Hamel, both of Milford, NH; her grandsons, Jonathon Hamel of New York City, NY, and Joshua Hamel and his wife Taylar of Bentonville, Ark.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at the Salvation Army located at 2 Sixth St., Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Visiting hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m., reception to follow. Burial in the Salvation Army section of Laurel Hill Cemetery, 293 Beach Street, Saco. The Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St. Saco, Maine, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.

﻿Janet will be dearly missed by her loved ones and all those whose lives she touched. Her legacy of laughter, love, and service will continue to inspire those who knew her.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial donations may be made in Janet’s

memory to:

Salvation Army

2 Sixth St.

Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064

