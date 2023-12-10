Reading about the state’s projected surplus of $265 million brings to mind better ways to use that money than send checks to lower-income Maine taxpayers (which we’ve done twice). Perhaps the state could give overdue raises to all its employees. This could help keep our roads safe in winter, improve foster child oversight and make the state an attractive employer.
Perhaps the poorly run indigent clients legal defense fund could get a boost, improving fairness and timeliness in criminal prosecutions. Perhaps MaineCare funding could be increased, along with payments to health care providers, so more practitioners and dentists would be willing to participate. Or they could eliminate this enduring problem by taxing the people of Maine a little less.
Steve Goldstein
Cape Elizabeth
