I was disturbed to read the commentary in the Maine Sunday Telegram by Anita Chabria, (“What the Pelosi attack reveals about hate and conspiracy,” Dec. 3). There seems to be an unrelenting flow of bizarre conspiracy theories pouring into certain social media outlets about the LGBTQ community, leaving some to wonder, who are these LGBTQ people?

Here is what I have observed in my 30 years living in Brunswick:

We are the checkout staff at the grocery store; the teller at the local bank; the nurse treating you in the hospital; the volunteer at the food bank; the physician who cares for your family; the day care provider caring for your child; the student at Brunswick High School; the hair stylist, landscaper, mechanic, councilor and others who have been serving the Brunswick community for years in so many ways.

I am so grateful to live in a community that treats people with respect and acceptance, despite our differences.

Tina Phillips

Brunswick

