Whether Democrat, Republican or independent, it is crucial this year to set aside policy differences and unite to save democracy in the United States.

Whether pro- or against abortion, pro-Ukraine funding or against it, pro-big government or against it, pro-Palestine or pro-Israel, it doesn’t matter. What matters is ensuring that Donald Trump gets nowhere near the White House again.

It is more important than ever to vote in the upcoming presidential election. Each voter must be strategic in casting their vote to ensure that Trump doesn’t win.

He is broadcasting to his base that when elected, he will go after his opponents, defy the judiciary and dismantle our constitutional democracy. This cannot be allowed to happen. The United States must not go the way that Germany did under Hitler.

Liz Cheney, the former Republican congresswoman from Wyoming, in her book just out, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning,” details how Trump and his enablers – many of them her former Republican colleagues in the House and Senate – tried to subvert the Constitution by refusing to accept the fact that Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, and are continuing to support him despite knowing that his claims are lies.

Cheney says, “Every one of us – Republican, Democrat, independent – must work and vote together to ensure that Donald Trump and those who have appeased, enabled, and collaborated with him are defeated.”

Wendy Ross

Wiscasset

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: