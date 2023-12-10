I registered as a Republican back in the day in order to vote for John McCain in the presidential primary because I respected and admired him. No Republican since has earned either my respect or my vote, so I have reverted to being registered as a Democrat. I have generally found good candidates there to vote for.
The rules have recently changed, and I now understand that, as a registered independent, I can vote in either the Republican or the Democratic primary here in Maine. I am happy with the performance of President Biden and am confident that he will be nominated for a second term, with or without my vote.
I couldn’t possibly vote for any of the Republicans who have thus far announced as candidates for the presidency, but there is one Republican whom I admire and respect: Liz Cheney. So, I have changed my registration to independent. I lose nothing by doing that, and I would feel proud to write in the name of someone whose intelligence and independence impress me. Liz Cheney, Republican for president, would be, in my view, a legitimate candidate and a worthy choice.
Christine McDuffie
North Yarmouth
