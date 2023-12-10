Earlier this week, I learned that Maine has a budget surplus of $265 million. Today, I learned that multiple shelters throughout the state are facing a budget shortfall on the order of $4 million.

With rents rising and homeless encampments appearing all over the state, it should be a no-brainer for the state to use its surplus to keep shelters open this year and beyond.

Emily Eschner

Portland

