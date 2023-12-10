Sue Taylor stepped through the doors of the Press Herald Toy Fund workshop last week and was surrounded by bags bulging with toys and books that she’d soon be carrying out to grateful parents who turned to the fund for help.

Taylor, who lives in Portland, last volunteered with the toy fund in 2021 and was eager to return this year. She is among the dozens of volunteers who step in each season to make sure the charity runs smoothly and accomplishes its mission of providing a happy holiday season to thousands of children in southern and central Maine.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online or apply for assistance, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

Taylor, a retired insurance agent, has been volunteering off and on with the Toy Fund for about 15 years. But her connection to it goes back decades.

When Taylor was 6, her father died just before Christmas. That year, gifts from the Toy Fund and Salvation Army helped lift a bit of the burden of the holidays from the grieving family. She found out years later where those toys came from.

“They really helped us,” she said through tears.

Taylor is happy to be in position to help make sure other families facing hard times receive the same support. And, she said, it is always nice to be surrounded by fellow volunteers who believe in the same cause and come back to help year after year.

“There’s always great people working,” she said.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

(note: some donations include an additional amount to cover transaction fees)

Claire LaBrie …… $26.61

In memory of Donna Carter, who always looked for the good in people. Lise …… $52.91

Merry Christmas! Bruce & Jodie Willard …… $105.52

Anonymous …… $100

Happy holidays to all! Katrina Leathers …… $52.91

Anonymous …… $105.52

The Keroack Family …… $200

In memory of James Wallace Sr. and James Wallace Jr. Madelyn …… $200

Merry Christmas! The Maxsimics …… $500

In memory of our parents. Karl and Barbara Albrecht …… $263.33

A little holiday cheer, sent with love. Eden, Zach, Oliver the dog & Dexter the cat …… $21.35

George and Deanna Hunter …… $105.52

In honor of the Soley/Gallace Family …… $600

Happy Holidays! John & Diane Devlin …… $52.91

Peace …… $500

Merry Christmas! Jeanne Crocker …… $ =210.73

Mark and Margaret Barrasso …… $52.91

In memory of Marilyn Todd, who loved children. Carol …… $52.91

In Memory of Bob and Elizabeth Booth. Steve …… $263.33

In loving memory of Janice Regan, who always did so much for others. …… $52.91

From grandparents who live children. John & Maryann Gow …… $100

Robert Lemieux …… $50

Nina and Ed Comiskey …… $100

Elizabeth and Robert Thiboutot …… $50

Philip Foley and Diane Lapointe …… $25

Sarah and Daniel Drake …… $100

In memory of Alan “Pop” Goddard and Beulah “Muz” Green. Rhonda Lee Green …… $100

Andrew Glassberg …… $100

Merry Christmas. Robert and Suzanne Turkington …… $100

In loving memory of Helen and Vernon Gibson who made Christmas so special. …… $52.91

In memory of my daughter Laura (LK) Kjeldgaard Case. Susannah Stiker …… $105.52

Lauren & Caroline Hester …… $105.52

Merry Christmas from Piper Smith. …… $105.52

Michael and Mary …… $105.52

Anonymous …… $158.12

In loving memory of Eleanor Goodwin …… $52.91

In Honor of The Soley Family! …… $450.60

Michael and Lynda Leavitt …… $500

Vanessa & Nick Marcoux …… $210.73

Joy and happiness to all. Jillian Jakeman …… $21.35

J & J Hackett …… $52.91

In Memory of Marie Brien, who loved Christmas and all children. Kathie and Warren Giering …… $52.91

Dumond Family …… $526.35

Happy Holidays to all! …… $105.52

Stephen Carlin (#12 of the 12C’s) …… $126.60

TOTAL TO DATE: $88,623.27

