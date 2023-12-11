BOSTON — The Bruins’ top center and top defensemen were both missing from Monday morning’s practice, and both are day-to-day for Wednesday’s game at New Jersey.

Charlie McAvoy, who left Thursday’s loss to the Buffalo Sabres in the third period because of an upper-body injury, and Pavel Zacha, who was injured in the first period of Saturday’s win over the Arizona Coyotes, both were absent from practice at Warrior Arena.

Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery listed both as day-to-day and hoped to have a clearer picture about their availability by Tuesday.

“We’ll have more of a definitive answer tomorrow on whether (Zacha is) a player for us. The same goes for Charlie,” he said. “They’re progressing. They’re not at the stage where we can say yes or no yet for Wednesday.”

Brad Marchand, also missed practice. He and McAvoy skated before practice, Zacha did not. Montgomery called Marchand’s absence a maintenance day.

The Bruins didn’t have any new players with them at Monday’s practice.

It’s unclear when Zacha suffered his injury against Arizona.

The team is already playing without defenseman Derek Forbort, who was placed on long-term injured reserve last week because of an undisclosed ailment. Rookie Mason Lohrei replaced Forbort in the lineup, and Ian Mitchell stepped in for McAvoy on Saturday.

If Zacha is going to miss any time, the Bruins will need to make a roster move at forward. One of the options is calling up an intriguing prospect – 23-year-old Russian Georgii Merkulov.

Merkulov, who the Bruins signed as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State, leads the Providence Bruins with eight goals, 13 assists and 21 points in 24 games. He had 24 goals and 31 assists in his first AHL season last year and was on the AHL’s All-Rookie team.

Boston has veteran options. The most obvious would be to move Morgan Geekie to center add someone else at wing.

Patrick Brown, who has played eight games for the Bruins this year and 146 NHL games in his career, can play center or wing. Marc McLaughlin, Jesper Boqvist and Jayson Megna are also options in Providence. Each has NHL experience and can play center or wing.

Former first-round pick Fabian Lysell, who struggled in training camp, has 15 points in 20 games (six goals, nine assists) playing wing in Providence.

MONTGOMERY SAID Matt Poitras’ game management was part of the reason he was benched in the third period Saturday.

On Monday, Montgomery met with Poitras to explain the benching and what he wants to see from the rookie going forward.

“He’s a 19-year-old kid doing really good things to help the Bruins be 18-5,” Montgomery said. “And there’s gonna be struggles. There’s struggles for eveyone. Even (David Pastrnak) has struggles. So we tried to impress upon how much we believe in him, and how much he has to continue to grow. … You want to have an open and honest conversation about why things are transpiring like they do, and where he what he needs to focus on. (I gave) him two things to focus on to really allow him to have success, and if I go down to three lines, be part of the three lines.”

Those two things Montgomery asked him to focus on?

“Mostly just have a smile on your face and enjoy the work,” Poitras said. “He said I should be getting the older guys and giving them more energy. I’m a young guy, should bring the energy every day.”

Monday’s practice, according to Montgomery, was “just OK.” The “more energy” he wants to see from the Bruins is something Poitras can do simply with his “very infectious smile,” and the lack of exposure he has in the NHL when it comes to something as small as traveling.

“I said when you smile, I feel better,” Montgomery said. “… Someone like Brad Marchand has been in here for 15 years. He might think going to New Jersey is just another game. For you, it’s the first time you’re going to New Jersey. I said, ‘that brings the energy that we need.’”

“I can definitely do that,” Poitras said.

Poitras’ benching Saturday wasn’t the first occurrence. The rookie’s minutes have been limited or non-existent in the third period of late. He was also a healthy scratch for a game against the Buffalo Sabres. Some of it stems from him needing to clean up his game, and some of it is trying to keep Poitras fresh.

“The schedule is pretty hectic. It’s not like what I’m used to,” Poitras said. “… Being on the ice a lot, obviously you’re not gonna feel 100 percent all throughout the season. But I think it’s just about doing the right things on a day-to-day basis: Getting good sleep and trying to make yourself feel as as good as possible.”

Despite being benched, Poitras is still grateful for where he is at the moment.

“I’m playing the NHL. There’s no bad days here,” he said. “I’m having fun.”

