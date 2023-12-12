BRUNSWICK – Connie Lee Simmons, 84, passed away on Dec. 1, 2023 at her home.

She was born on Sept. 29, 1939 in East Machias to Clayton and Frances Hoar. She grew up in Phippsburg and was happily married to Willard Simmons until his death in 2008.

Connie worked at Mary’s Lunch in Bath, The Merry Meeting House in Bowdoinham and owned a take-out stand she called the Arrowsic Grille. She retired from BIW in 2006 as a pipe coverer.

Connie is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Mendieta of Brunswick, a stepdaughter, Sharon Clark of Greene and stepson, Willard H. Simmons also of Greene; a sister, Marie Furlong of Wiscasset; as well as by many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by one sister, Eve Widmann in April of 2022.

Connie will be interred with he husband at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

