Eight Maine lawmakers are among nearly 100 state legislators from around the country participating in a White House meeting Wednesday to launch a new initiative to help states boost gun violence prevention efforts.

House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland; Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth; Sen. Peggy Rotundo, D-Lewiston; Sen. Joe Rafferty, D-Kennebunk; Rep. Mo Terry, D-Gorham; Rep. Kristen Cloutier, D-Lewiston; Rep. Vicki Doudera, D-Camden; and Rep. Margaret Craven, D-Lewiston are all attending the event, according to a list provided to the Press Herald.

The meeting is being hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris.

The launch of the new partnership with state Legislatures comes after the White House formed a new Office of Gun Violence Prevention in September. And it comes as Maine’s Legislature is preparing for a new legislative session that will focus on a range of gun safety bills introduced after the mass shootings in Lewiston in October.

“We’ve been meeting with state legislators ever since the start of our office and one thing we hear all the time is that they want to do more to reduce gun violence,” Stefanie Feldman, director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, said in a conference call with reporters Tuesday. “Their question is what should we do, and how?”

Talbot Ross issued a statement Wednesday thanking the White House for calling the meeting and saying it is “an opportunity to continue an open dialogue and share evidence-based policies to truly address the root causes of this violence.”

“As we look toward the next legislative session, it is my hope that we can move beyond divisive rhetoric and work together to find solutions rooted in compassion and pragmatism,” Talbot Ross said. “I’m confident if we commit to that approach, we will shape a safer future for our families, friends, and neighbors and make meaningful progress when it comes to gun safety.”

The White House is using the meeting to unveil what is being called the Safer States Initiative. Its goal is to provide states with additional tools and support to reduce gun violence and save lives by making reforms at the state level.

A Safer States Agenda outlines action steps that states can take, including establishing their own offices of gun violence prevention, strengthening background checks and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

“We are going to be working hand-in-hand with the states to advance all these agenda items,” Feldman said. “(The meeting) is the first step in outlining what exactly the agenda items are.”

The U.S. Justice Department also unveiled model legislation Wednesday for states to consider on safe gun storage and lost and stolen firearms reporting.

Feldman said safe gun storage is essential to reducing suicides and keeping guns away from people who might use them dangerously.

“It’s worth noting that the majority of K-12 school shooters are using firearms they obtained from their home or from the home of a friend,” Feldman said. “So that means that by making sure we are storing firearms safely we can all do a part to reduce the incidence of not only school shootings but suicide by firearm and other tragedies.”

Feldman said Wednesday’s convening of state legislators is the largest ever White House meeting of state lawmakers focused on gun violence prevention.

“In the months ahead, the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention and Vice President Harris are going to continue to proactively work with states to make sure they have the additional resources and support they need to advance these agenda items,” Feldman said.

