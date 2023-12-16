Much of Maine will soon be hit with another December rain storm accompanied by strong wind gusts and warm temperatures, forecasters expect.

Rain will start on Sunday throughout Maine, said Greg Cornwell, a National Weather Service meteorologist in the Gray station. By early Monday, the storm will gain strength with heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

The storm will bring unusually warm December temperatures in the 50s, even at high elevations, Cornwell said.

In mountain areas, rain will be heavy, up to 3 inches, which is expected to melt the snowpack. That will diminish ski conditions that the mountains have offered in recent days.

With this storm, “we’re concerned for river and streams rising with moderate flooding,” Cornwell said.

Along the coast, as much as 2.5 inches of rain are expected to fall on Monday, with wind gusts up to 60 mph.

In interior sections of Maine, an expected 2 inches of rain will fall with wind gusts up to 45 mph. There could be power outages with downed trees and power lines.

The storm will be similar to last week’s rain storm, and there are flooding risks at low-lying lands since the soil is still damp from the last storm, Cornwell said.

Showers are expected Tuesday, followed by sunny skies Wednesday, according to the weather service.

