For you culinary over-achievers, or simply those who want a few more recipes to select from for your own Feast of the Seven Fishes, we’ve added these two bonus recipes, which, if you count by fish rather than by dish, add up to at least five fish just on their own. That’s not counting any fish heads you use to make the bourride or the seaweed salad that’s integral to the roasted oysters; admittedly, seaweed is not a fish but it’s fish-adjacent, a proud Maine product, and perhaps we ought to expand on the Feast tradition?

Roasted Oysters with Spicy Gochujang Seaweed Butter, from Kiera Foti, brand manager, Atlantic Sea Farms, Biddeford

Foti writes: “When I was growing up, our family often gathered for Christmas Eve feasting with my aunt and uncle on my dad’s side. My dad and his brother are Italian-American and my aunt is Polish, so there was always a fun fusion of food traditions with a nod to the Feast of the Seven Fishes included. “Oysters are so festive and I love the ritual of sharing them as the kick-off to a multi-course meal, whether raw or butter-roasted. Though I usually squeeze the latter with fresh lemon juice just before serving to brighten the flavors, the tang from the seaweed salad in this recipe covers that territory for you. Open the oysters carefully to capture their flavorful liquor.” Serves 6-8 24 medium to large oysters, scrubbed clean of sand and/or grit under cool running water 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into 6 pieces 1/2 cup Atlantic Sea Farms Spicy Gochujang Seaweed Salad (not drained), roughly chopped, juices retained An oyster roasting pan, or coarse rock or kosher salt, or foil (to keep oysters steady in a baking pan) Shuck oysters, retaining as much of the liquor (juices) in bottom shells as possible. Discard top shells. In a medium-sized saucepan, combine the butter and seaweed salad (including any juices from the cutting board). Heat over medium-low, stirring to combine, until gently simmering. Cook for 2 minutes to allow butter to absorb seaweed salad flavors. Remove from the heat. Let cool for 5 minutes. Heat broiler to high. Set the oysters in an oyster roasting pan, or fill a baking pan with a ½-inch layer of salt, or line a baking pan (or two) with crumpled foil (to keep oysters steady so the filling doesn’t spill), and set the oysters on top. Spoon the seaweed butter atop the oysters, using all or most of the butter (depending on oyster size), then broil until the juices are bubbling, 1 to 3 minutes. Serve hot.

Bourride, from food writer, cookbook author and Italian food expert Nancy Harmon Jenkins, Camden

Jenkins writes: “I confess that I’ve lived and traveled all over Italy for half a century or more and the first time I encountered the Feast of the Seven Fishes was right back here in the U.S.A. Ask an Italian about it and you’ll get a typical Italian shrug that means: ‘I dunno! Ask me something else.’

“And yet, we love the happy idea that all over Italy families sit down on December 24th, La Vigilia, to a feast of seven different kinds of seafood, eating to their hearts’ content as they wait for the big feast next day.

“Don’t get me wrong — it’s a wonderful idea, though a huge amount of work for a committed cook. I celebrate by serving some fish, but not seven different ones. In fact, one of my favorites for Christmas Eve is bourride, an aioli-laden fish stew, rich with garlic, which actually comes from Provence, very close to Italy. Apart from its lush flavors, a beauty of it is that bourride can feature as many fishes as you want to add to the pot. I’ve done it this time with hake mussels, and squid from the Gulf of Maine, plus shrimp from away. But start with smoked salmon and a plate of oysters, add chunks of swordfish to the stew, and you’re there — seven fishes!

“Bourride might seem complicated at first glance, but breaking it down into steps makes it easy. First, prepare a rich fish broth, which you can do even many days ahead and refrigerate until you’re ready to cook. Then make the aioli, which is quick and effortless with a food processor or blender. Next, assemble and cook your fish but keep it warm in the oven while you reduce the fish broth and blend it with the aioli. Finally, arrange everything on a heated platter and send it straight to the table.

“NB: The best fish mongers cut and fillet their fish themselves; they will have leftover racks, meaning bones and heads, offered at reduced prices. (Avoid any kind of oily fish, such as mackerel, tuna or salmon.) They also often have prepared fish broth, usually frozen; if you use that, bring it to a simmer with all the aromatics listed, including the vegetables, simmer for 10 minutes, then let steep to extract the flavors before you strain it and use it like the fish stock in the recipe.”

Serves 4-6

For the fish broth:

½ cup coarsely chopped yellow onion

1 fat leek, cleaned and sliced

½ cup coarsely chopped fennel

¼ cup coarsely chopped celery

¼ cup coarsely chopped carrots

2 tablespoons olive oil

Several sprigs of fresh thyme

One 4-inch strip orange rind

1 teaspoon dried fennel pollen or fennel seeds

2 bay leaves

About 2 pounds of fish heads and bones, leftover from cutting fillets

1 ½ cups dry white wine

1 ½ cups water — more if necessary

About a tablespoon of sea salt

For the aioli:

6-9 plump garlic cloves

½ teaspoon sea salt

1 egg and 1 egg yolk

1 ¼ cups extra-virgin olive oil

Juice of 1/2 lemon, plus a little extra if needed

For the bourride:

1 pound fresh mussels

3 or 4 fresh squid, cleaned and sliced (leave the tentacles intact)

1 ¼ pounds hake, cut into 8 pieces (cod, haddock or other white fish may be used)

1 dozen fresh headless shrimp, peeled

To serve: quartered lemons, thin slices of rustic bread, toasted

To prepare the stock, combine the onion, leek, fennel, celery and carrots with the olive oil in a 4- or 5-quart casserole or stock pot and set over medium heat. Cook, stirring, just until the vegetables start to soften, then stir in the thyme, orange rind, fennel pollen and bay leaves. Lay the fish bones and heads over the top and add the wine and enough water just to come to the tops of the fish, without submerging them. Add a tablespoon of salt and bring to a simmer. Cover the pot and simmer gently for just 30 minutes, no more. (Unlike meat stock, fish stock can turn bitter with over-simmering.) Remove from the heat and let cool slightly, then strain through a fine-mesh sieve or a couple layers of cheesecloth in a colander. Discard the solids. You should have about 5 cups of strained broth. Return the strained stock to the rinsed-out pot.

While the stock is simmering, make the aioli: Chop the garlic cloves and crush them with the salt in a mortar. (Don’t have a mortar? Chop the garlic very fine and crush with the salt on a board, using the flat blade of a chef’s knife to make a paste.) Add the eggs to the bowl of a food processor and process briefly, then, with the feed tube open and the machine operating, slowly add the olive oil in a thin thread. When about half the oil has been added, the mix will be considerably thickened. Stop the machine and add the juice of half a lemon. This will thin out the aioli but it will come together again as you proceed with adding the rest of the oil. When it is as thick as mayonnaise (which is basically what aioli is), add the garlic paste and process again briefly just to blend the garlic in the mayo. (Don’t over blend or the garlic may turn bitter.) Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding a little more lemon juice if it seems necessary. Set aside about ¾ cup of the aioli to be served at the table.

Rinse the mussels and combine them in a saucepan with about half a cup of strained broth. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook rapidly, 3 to 4 minutes, removing the mussels as they open up. Any that refuse to open should be discarded. Set the open mussels aside but keep them warm.

Return the strained broth to a simmer over medium-low heat. Add the squid pieces and simmer just until they turn opaque — a couple of minutes is enough, keeping in mind that squid must be cooked for either a very short or a very long time; anything in the middle makes it tough. Remove the squid with a skimmer and set aside but keep warm.

Now add the fish pieces. Simmer just until the fish is done, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove with the skimmer and set aside but keep warm.

Finally, cook the shrimp, again just until they turn pink, 2 to 3 minutes depending on their size. Skim them out, set aside, and keep warm.

Continue simmering the stock, uncovered, for 10 to 20 minutes until it is reduced to about 2 ½ cups.

Now comes the only tricky part of the procedure, tempering the aioli. To do this, have the remaining aioli ready in a bowl. Slowly, whisking constantly, add in the simmering fish stock by quarter-cups until you’ve added at least a cup and can feel that the aioli is warm. (This keeps the aioli from seizing up when you combine it with the stock.) Once the aioli-stock mixture is warm, slowly, slowly, add it to the simmering stock, little by little, whisking constantly. Continue cooking and whisking as the stock begins to thicken into a sauce. Do not let it come to a boil — this is important. When the stock-sauce is thick and creamy, remove it from the heat and set aside.

Arrange all the seafood on a heated platter, and spoon the creamy sauce over everything. Add some lemon quarters, the toast, and, if you wish, some chopped flat-leaf parsley to brighten the presentation. Serve immediately, passing the reserved aioli. Guests should put a slice of toast in the bottom of a soup plate, add the seafood, with plenty of sauce, and dollop extra aioli on the top, squeezing a little lemon juice over it all.

