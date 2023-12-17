NORTH CONWAY, N.H. – Claire Elaine (Smith) Butterfield Farrugia, 89, a long-time resident of Portland and South Portland, died Dec. 7, 2023, at Mineral Springs, North Conway, N.H. where she had been a resident for the past two years.

Our mother described herself as a shy child, but we never saw it. Born at home Feb. 15, 1934, the “surprise” seventh child of Mabel Johnson Smith and Clifton V. Smith, Sr. of Jackson, N.H., what began as a life rich in friendship and love, was shaped in an idyllic village of ski slopes and waterfalls.

A graduate of Kennett High School, Conway, N.H., she graduated from Maine General’s practical nursing program in Portland. Wherever she lived, worked, and on her many travels the world over, she made lifelong friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings; former husband, F. Roger Butterfield, husband, John A. Farrugia, Sr. until his death in 2014; an infant daughter, Laurie; and grandson, Halsten Butterfield.

Kind, considerate without being fussy, to know her, was to meet a woman who could take a joke, delight in gossip, and show up for tea at a moment’s notice, never empty-handed. If she was your mother, she would move Heaven, Earth, and that week’s grocery bill to help you travel, rock climb, train a falcon, or buy a unicycle. Her apple pies were legion. The whoopie pies, too.

Forever eternal in our hearts, she is survived by her children, Daryl C. Butterfield of Windham, Mark R. Butterfield of North Conway, N.H., Jeffery C. Butterfield of Bar Harbor and Debra L. Butterfield of Woolwich. She was Nana to her loving grandchildren, Matthew Roberts of Ickford, England, Alison Roberts of Yarmouth, Arielle and Abigail Butterfield of North Conway, N.H.; and three hot tickets, great-granddaughters Elin and Anna Roberts of Ickford, England and Maggie DaRosa of Yarmouth; in addition to bonus family members (all the more for her to love), Vicki Butterfield of North Conway, N.H., Heather Murray of Bar Harbor, Jim Law of Woolwich, Jeff Law of South Portland, James Law of Ann Arbor, Mich., John Farrugia Jr. of Killingworth, Conn., Jenny Roberts of Ickford, England, Daniel DaRosa, Jr. of Yarmouth, John S. Roberts of Falmouth; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Elaine’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Mineral Springs, to Wendy Cathcart, M.D. of Portland and all those who touched our mother’s life.

There will be no service, but in her memory, friends near and far are encouraged to invite someone you love over for tea and cake.

