Police on Sunday night arrested a Westbrook man who they say repeatedly peeked in the windows of homes on several Portland streets.

Portland police charged Gary Ganem, 70, with violation of privacy and stalking, according to a department spokesperson.

He is accused of entering the backyards of homes on Emery, Pleasant and State streets on multiple occasions.

Investigators ask anyone who has any information to call them at 874-8575.

