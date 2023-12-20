Comedy

Friday 12/22

“An Improvised Holiday Special”: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 18-plus. thehillarts.me

Don’t Tell Comedy: 8 p.m., location revealed day-of, East Bayside, Portland. $25. 21-plus. donttellcomedy.com

Talk Of The Town Comedy Show: 8 p.m., Maine House Of Comedy, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 12/30

“Potato Chips and Ginger Ale”: Noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Frank Brockman Gallery, 68 Maine St., Brunswick.

Sparkle – Holiday Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Through 12/31

“Holiday Offerings”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. Free. richardboydpottery.com

Through 1/7

“Seeking Light: Plants from Shoreline to Canopy”: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland. une.edu

Through 1/13

“The Littles”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Through 1/31

“Art of Penobscot Bay”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Thos. Moser, 149 Main St., Freeport. thosmoser.com

“Traditional painting genres in photography”: Holiday exhibition, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 2/2

“Long Dreams”: Jeane Cohen, Peter Burns and Valerie Hegarty, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Elizabeth Moss Galleries, 100 Fore St., Portland. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 12/22

“Elf” (2003): Rated PG, 1:30 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org

“Barbie” (2023): Rated PG-13, 3 p.m., Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.libcal.com

Wednesday 12/27

“The Little Mermaid” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Topsham Public Library, 25 Foreside Road, Topsham. topshamlibrary.org

“Raya and the Last Dragon” (2021): Rated PG, 2 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

“The Emperor’s New Groove” (2000): Hot chocolate before movie, 2 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, Scarborough. scarboroughlibrary.org

“Labyrinth” (1986): 7 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Friday 12/29

“Space is the Place” (1974): 7 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9. space538.org

Ongoing

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 12/22

Ugly Sweater Party with Sons of Quint: 5-8 p.m., Flight Deck Brewing, 11 Atlantic Ave., Brunswick. facebook.com/flightdeckbrewing

Broken Men: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $13 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Inanna, Sisters in Rhythm: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $30 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Saturday 12/23

Southside Blues: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door. cadenzafreeport.com

A Flight Crew Christmas: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Wednesday 12/27-Friday 12/29

“Home for the Holidays”: Benefits Maine Jazz Camp, 7:30 p.m., Portland Conservatory of Music, 28 Neal St., Portland. $24. porttix.com

Thursday 12/28

Lyle Divinsky: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

GA-20; The Suitcase Junket: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $18 advance, $22 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Happy Folk: 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com

Neighbor: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Friday 12/29

Dave Gutter: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

“They Came from Planet Goth”: Retro, sci-fi New Year’s party, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Aura, 121 Center St., Portland. $12-$15. 21-plus. auramaine.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Theater/Dance

Through 12/23

“A Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23, The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

“Gifts of Christmas, a Musical”: 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

“A Victorian Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Pickard Theater in Brunswick and Merrill Auditorium in Portland. $29-$85. porttix.com

Saturday 12/23

“Dragology, Feelin’ Frosty”: 7 p.m., The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $22 advance, $25 at door. 18-plus. thehillarts.me

Through 12/30

“Corduroy”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $16. kitetails.org

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

Teller’s Garden First Friday Performances: 6:30 p.m., first Friday, Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. $15, $10 seniors. facebook.com/TellersGarden

