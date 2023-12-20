Hires, promotions, appointments

Tripp Harrison has been named president and CEO of Goodwill Northern New England, which serves Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. He was formerly the president and CEO of Goodwill of South Mississippi.

Jennifer Lanphear, education programs manager for the Finance Authority of Maine, has been elected president of the National Association of State Student Grant and Aid Programs. She has been involved with the organization for almost 10 years, with seven years on the executive committee.

Eric Collins Brown was named executive director of the Maine Irish Heritage Center. He is a former administrator at UMaine Farmington.

Anthony Moffa of Portland and Janna Rearick of Yarmouth are new members of the Friends of Casco Bay Board of Directors. Moffa is a professor of environmental law at University of Maine and was previously an attorney-adviser for the general counsel’s office of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Rearick is a lawyer, assistant vice president and lead regulatory counsel at Unum.

Cassadi Chase was hired at The Boulos Company as an office assistant in Portland. Previously, she worked as a technology specialist with TalentLaunch.

Tim Gatz of Falmouth joined the American Heart Association as a development director. He was previously the executive director for the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce and Yarmouth Clam Festival.

Catharine Buck of Scarborough has joined Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty as a real estate agent. She is certified in the luxury market.

Compassus Hospice is celebrating 15 years of providing care to patients and families in Cumberland and York counties. It has served more than 4,000 patients, provided grief support to 4,500 family members and hosted 750 patient and family celebrations.

