GORHAM – Katherine “Kathy” (Gorham) Wallace, 76, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 15, 2023, after a 12-year journey with carcinoid cancer. She was born on April 1, 1947, in Augusta to Joseph Pearce Gorham and Janice (Graham) Gorham.﻿

Kathy attended Manchester area schools including Kent’s Hill School. She went on to Westbrook Junior College and Colby College completing degrees in psychology. After the birth of sons Andrew and Nathan, Kathy returned to USM to complete an MSEd and became a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT). She operated a private counseling practice for over 30 years before retiring to manage her cancer and enjoy time with her family and her other interests. Kathy also served concurrently for 12 years with the Gorham School Department as an Education Technician for special needs students.

Kathy was an “influencer” before that even became a thing. She was a Master Gardener for many years with the U of Maine Cooperative Extension Service to assist fellow gardeners in developing their green thumbs to reach the level of success in making things grow that Kathy enjoyed. Flower gardens, vegetable gardens, shrubs and indoor plants made Kathy’s home a healthy source of beauty, food and oxygen.

Then there were her beloved animals. Her home was always a safe haven for rescue dogs and cats and occasionally an additional other critter or two. Her barn was home for goats, pigs, chickens and occasionally horses, ponies, llamas and a lovely pair of sheep. She cared as deeply for her critter crowd as she did for her own human family. She surrounded her family with love and doted on each – especially her grandsons Hok and Oslo as they started their lives in Nana’s loving arms.

Kathy and David had a huge love of travel which was triggered when David and son, Nick, installed a pipe organ in a large church in Belgium. The whole crew went to attend the dedication after which David and Kathy made the first of many trips to France with a trip to Paris. After that they had multiple trips and many adventures around the globe to include stay overs with friends, beach time and food fests in Australia, Ireland, Greece, Austria, Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Crete, and finally a return to Vietnam with David. The wander bug was instilled in Kathy’s sons as they have all traveled the world as well – with the advantage of having started sooner.

Kathy’s many friends, colleagues and family will miss her dearly. The phone call visits, firing texts to as far-flung places as Ireland and Tasmania in the same conversation and swapping plants and clippings to make a friend’s garden just a bit prettier will all be sorely missed.

Kathy was predeceased by her parents; and by her sister, Sally Bayer Perkins.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 38 years, David E Wallace; three sons, Andrew P. Woodin and wife Tori; Nathan A Woodin, wife Lien and sons Hok and Oslo; and Nicholas G. Wallace.

Kathy’s family would like to thank the Dempsey Center, New England Cancer Specialists Palliative Care Department and Hospice of Southern Maine for their support, direction, and attentive care during these final months of Kathy’s cancer journey.

A memorial service and celebration of Kathy’s life will be held Saturday Jan. 6, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074. Kathy’s ashes will eventually reside in the Eastern Cemetery in Gorham in the spring. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, Kathy would wish to encourage donations to be made in her name to the

Dempsey Center,

P.O. Box 277

Auburn, ME 04212

