At the top of Maine near the Canadian border, Mike Ouellette is lamenting the lack of snow and the lack of cold.

“Today we have sun, 40 degrees,” Ouellette said from his Ouellette Trading Post store in Van Buren last weekend. “We did have an inch of snow, but we’re losing it real, real quick.”

He knew any snow left on the ground was about to be washed away by the historic rain and warm temperatures this week. “I’m almost sure we’re not going to have a white Christmas.”

He can count on it.

Maine still gets some snowy Decembers and white Christmases, but they are becoming less common and less predictable, data shows. And that’s bad news for Ouellette’s business, where snowmobilers stop for meals and supplies.

“People are calling from all over to find out if we have enough snow to go riding,” Ouellette said. “I have to tell them no.”

Ten years ago at this time of year, “we had snow.” In the last few years, he said, “We get a little bit of snow, then we get rain or get hot weather and it just melts off.”

Historically, most of Maine has had a 50% or greater chance of having a white Christmas, with the northern and western parts of the state getting close to 100%, according to Andy Pershing, the vice president for science at Climate Central, a nonprofit climate education organization. This year, the snow coverage is very low, basically only in the mountains, because of a lack of snowstorms, warm conditions, and rain.

The forecast is for Maine to be warm this weekend, with above-freezing temperatures even in the mountains on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day – in part due to manmade greenhouse gas emissions, Pershing said. Climate change has boosted the odds of those warm temperatures by at least 1.5 times across much of the state, and two times as likely in the western region.

“While cold, snowy conditions will still occur in Maine for the foreseeable future, these conditions will be less and less reliable,” said Pershing, who was the chief science officer at the Gulf of Maine Research Institute in Portland before joining Climate Central.

The three-month winter season of December, January, and February is the fastest warming season across most of the U.S., including in Maine, according to an analysis by Climate Central, a nonprofit climate education organization. Climate change – the warming created by manmade carbon emissions – has led to an increase in average winter temperatures and the number of warmer-than-normal days.

The average winter temperature increased in 97% of U.S. locations analyzed by Climate Central between 1970 and 2022. In those locales, the average winter temperature rose 3.8 degrees Fahrenheit. In Portland, the average winter temperature rose 5.4 degrees compared to the historical average.

Rising winter temperatures spell trouble for Maine’s balsam-fir Christmas tree and wreath industry, as well as the state’s snowmobile, ski, and ice fishing industries. And a drop in freezing nights will help invasive species that were once killed off by Maine’s cold winters to survive.

Even if it got colder, “there really isn’t much of a signal for another weather system that could bring snow by Christmas,” said Derek Schroeter in the National Weather Services’ Gray office.

Portland averages 14.6 inches of snow in December. So far, Portland has only received 0.5 inches. “If Portland was to not receive any more snow for the rest of the month, that would make it the second-least snowiest December on record,” he said. The least snowiest December was in 1999 when there was only a trace of snow.