Hires, promotions, appointments

Caitlin DiMillo, a senior vice president and client advisor at Spinnaker Trust, was promoted to principal. She joined the firm in 2015 and was the firm’s chief trust officer for five years.

Tricia Tompkins has been promoted to director of new business and client relations for Migis Hotel Group and Paul Raudonat assumes the role of director of marketing and sales. Raudonat joined the company in 2016 as a marketing administrator.

Grady Hogan has joined Portland law firm Verrill’s environment, telecommunications and natural resources group. He has been a clerk for the Maine Superior Court. Julia Watson joins the litigation and trial group. She worked as a student advocate with the Compliance Policy Clinic while in law school.

InterMed has three new physicians: Karen Emery, pediatrics, David Clark, family physician providing prenatal care and obstetrics; and Joana Kang, primary care provider.

Maine College of Art and Design has appointed three emeritus trustees and four new members of its board of trustees. The new emeritus trustees are Daniel Crewe, past chair of the USM Foundation and former president of ACLU of Maine; Alison Hildreth, a member of the Portland Public Art Committee and co-owner of Bakery Studios in Portland; and Paula Crane Lunder, who established the Lunder Foundation in 1988 and the Lunder Scholars program at MECA in 2002. New board members are Michael Boyson, board member and and former chair for Portland Ovations; Roberta March, studio technician at MECA in the painting department from 2021 to 2023; Marianna Pierce, senior advisor to the vice president for human resources at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and previously in legal positions at Harvard University and the Boston Museum of Fine Arts; and Gimbala Sankare, head of human resources at Preti Flaherty and the founder and CEO of StashUp.

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging added to its board of directors: Jim Clark, an SMAA volunteer since in 2019, former Accenture director, Cape Elizabeth Education Foundation board member and volunteer coordinator for Agewell; Linda Durst, chief medical officer for Maine Behavioral Healthcare and chair of psychiatry at Maine Medical Center; Nancy Koglmeier, former president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Maine and Maine Women’s Conference board member; and Alfredo Vergara, Portland director of public health, who previously worked for the Centers for Disease Control. The board also elected officers: Julie Mascari, president; Steve Braverman, vice president; Rob Hunter, treasurer; and Anne Dalton, secretary.

Advertisement

Giving back

NBT Bank donated $5,000 to nonprofit Avesta Housing to support its work of providing affordable homes and support services to people in need.

Recognition

Pownal resident Mercedes Pour was named the Mitchell Institute Higher Education Professional of the Year. Pour is the director of college access and secondary partnerships for the Maine Community College System.

Toby Hollander of Portland received the Peter J. DeTroy III Award from The Campaign for Justice. A U.S. Navy and Vietnam War veteran, he began a legal collective to assist veterans with military discharge. After moving to Maine, he began his legal aid career at Pine Tree Legal Assistance before going into private practice.

The Small Business Administration of Maine announced the winners of its annual Small Business Lender Awards: TD Bank, Leading 7(a) Lender in Maine; Bangor Savings Bank, Leading 504 3rd Party Lender; Maine Community Bank, Dollar Volume Lender in Maine; Evergreen Credit Union, Leading SBA Credit Union Lender; Granite State Development Corporation, Maine’s Leading Certified Development Company; and Northern Maine Development Commission, Maine’s Leading SBA Microlender.

Granted

The Maine Justice Foundation awarded grants to six Maine groups working for racial justice and equity. Recipients in Portland are the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project for its Racial Justice Fellowship Program providing scholarships for immigrant law school students; the Ladder to the Moon Network to help it connect with Amjambo Africa providing information to immigrants, refugees and asylum-seekers; Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services to host DEI training for attorneys; In Her Presence to benefit the Frances Warde Home for asylum seekers; and the Alpha Legal Foundation to support its pilot program in Androscoggin and Cumberland Counties.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: