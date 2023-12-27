SOUTH PORTLAND – On Dec. 21, 2023, Jean Leverett, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend passed away at the age of 86.

Jean was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1937 to Edward Alton Leverett and Sarah Frances (Simpson) Leverett. She was the oldest daughter in the family. She was extremely close to her younger sister, Patsy Memler, during their childhood and when raising their children in neighboring communities. Jean and Patsy talked daily for many years. Conversations exceeding two hours were normal. She was also close to her sister in-law, Mary Nell Blasingame, who also shares her conversational skills.

Jean absolutely adored her mother and shared many of her traits, unwittingly funny, never shied from a conversation, enthusiastic, and organizationally challenged. Jean and her mother both believed they were direct descendants of French royalty.

Jean would credit the family’s athletic speed to their French lineage. Leverett is a girl’s name of French origin meaning young hare, and Jean associated a hare with speed and agility. In her elder years, Jean would exhibit Leverett agility with a high leg kick. Jean further exhibited her Francophile passions through her love for Kir Royales.

Jean earned her psychology degree from the University of Georgia. She claimed to have danced with Fran Tarkenton while attending Georgia. After college, Jean secured her dream job at Delta Airlines. She loved working at Delta and would often share stories about her job and trips.

