Two days after announcing her decision to bar former President Donald Trump from the Maine Republican primary ballot, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said on social media Saturday that she and her staff have received threats, and that her home was the target of a swatting.

Bellows wrote in a Facebook post that she and her family are safe and were not home Friday night as threats escalated and someone called police to report an emergency at her home, requesting a strong police response. She said someone posted her home address online.

“Swatting incidents have resulted in casualties although thankfully this one did not,” Bellows wrote. “This behavior is unacceptable. The non-stop threatening communications the people who work for me endured all day yesterday is unacceptable. It’s designed to scare not only me but also others into silence, to send a message.”

Bellows said she will be off social media this weekend and will not respond to messages. She thanked those who have shared love and support.

She asked those who have influence on critics of her decision to deescalate the rhetoric.

“The Maine Wire, for example, has been posting extraordinary dehumanizing fake images of me,” she said. Dehumanizing a person is the first step in paving the way for attacks and violence against them, Bellows wrote.

“We should be able to agree to disagree on important issues without threats and violence,” she wrote. Bellows asked Mainers to channel respect and kindness “and stand up for those Maine values that have always made our state the way life should be.”

