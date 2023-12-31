We asked four Maine booksellers for their bestselling books this year in various categories. They each provided a different list, but there are several titles, by local and national authors, that show up repeatedly among them. See if you were on trend with other Maine readers.
SHERMAN’S MAINE COAST BOOK SHOPS
Fiction: “The Midcoast” by Adam White
Maine history: “Northeaster” by Cathie Pelletier
Maine mystery: “Dead Man’s Wake” by Paul Doiron
Humor: “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris
Romance: “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
Biography/memoir: “Spare” by Prince Harry
Science fiction: “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
Classics: “Slaughterhouse-Five” by Kurt Vonnegut
PRINT: A BOOKSTORE, PORTLAND
Book by a Maine author: “Big Heart, Little Stove,” by Erin French
Local history: “John Jenkins, Mayor of Maine” by Chuck Radis
Memoir: “TransElectric” by Cidney Bullens
Humor: “Little Weirds” by Jenny Slate
Romance: “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
Science fiction: “This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone
LONGFELLOW BOOKS, PORTLAND
Book by a Maine author: “Night of the Living Rez” by Morgan Talty
Regional history: “Downeast” by Gigi Georges
Biography/memoir: “Maine: A Love Story” by Blue Butterfield.
Romance: “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
Humor: “I Was Told There’d Be Cake” by Sloane Crosley
Science fiction: “This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone
NONESUCH BOOKS, SOUTH PORTLAND
General fiction hardcover: “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus
Mystery hardcover: “Dead Man’s Wake” by Paul Doiron
Romance: “Happy Place” by Emily Henry
Science fiction/fantasy: “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas
Cooking: “Blueberries for Sal Cookbook” by Robert McCloskey
Cooking/regional: “The Lost Kitchen” by Erin French
Regional: “Maine: A Love Story” by Blue Butterfield
