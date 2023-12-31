We asked four Maine booksellers for their bestselling books this year in various categories. They each provided a different list, but there are several titles, by local and national authors, that show up repeatedly among them. See if you were on trend with other Maine readers.

SHERMAN’S MAINE COAST BOOK SHOPS

Fiction: “The Midcoast” by Adam White

Maine history: “Northeaster” by Cathie Pelletier

Maine mystery: “Dead Man’s Wake” by Paul Doiron

Humor: “Happy-Go-Lucky” by David Sedaris

Romance: “Happy Place” by Emily Henry

Biography/memoir: “Spare” by Prince Harry

Science fiction: “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas

Classics: “Slaughterhouse-Five” by Kurt Vonnegut

PRINT: A BOOKSTORE, PORTLAND

Book by a Maine author: “Big Heart, Little Stove,” by Erin French

Local history: “John Jenkins, Mayor of Maine” by Chuck Radis

Memoir: “TransElectric” by Cidney Bullens

Humor: “Little Weirds” by Jenny Slate

Romance: “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

Science fiction: “This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

LONGFELLOW BOOKS, PORTLAND

Book by a Maine author: “Night of the Living Rez” by Morgan Talty

Regional history: “Downeast” by Gigi Georges

Biography/memoir: “Maine: A Love Story” by Blue Butterfield.

Romance: “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas

Humor: “I Was Told There’d Be Cake” by Sloane Crosley

Science fiction: “This is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

NONESUCH BOOKS, SOUTH PORTLAND

General fiction hardcover: “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus

Mystery hardcover: “Dead Man’s Wake” by Paul Doiron

Romance: “Happy Place” by Emily Henry

Science fiction/fantasy: “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas

Cooking: “Blueberries for Sal Cookbook” by Robert McCloskey

Cooking/regional: “The Lost Kitchen” by Erin French

Regional: “Maine: A Love Story” by Blue Butterfield

