Several crews from the Portland Fire Department responded to a fire on Oxford Street before dawn on Sunday.

At 2:32 a.m., the Portland Fire Department received several reports of smoke coming from inside 198 Oxford St.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, a caller reported “they could see smoke and flames, a window was breaking and an occupant was on the roof,” according to the department’s Facebook post.

The occupant of the front 2nd-floor apartment was able to escape out a window onto the porch roof. Thanks to some quick-thinking bystanders the occupant was able to climb down to safety on a ladder that was found nearby before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters attacked the fire on the second floor and were able to contain the fire to the front apartment.

The fire was extinguished in about five minutes, according to the department’s post.

One resident was transported to Maine Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

