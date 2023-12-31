The children have been through a lot: Parents who have divorced, fallen ill or lost jobs. Domestic violence. Evictions. Homelessness.

But thousands of children in southern and Midcoast Maine who are experiencing a variety of hardships are now enjoying new toys and books thanks to the donors who support the Press Herald Toy Fund in the Spirit of Bruce Roberts.

HOW TO HELP To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund. Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106. Names of donors are published in the Press Herald, the Sun Journal and the Times Record unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

And it’s not too late to help the Toy Fund continue the annual tradition that has brought joy to children each holiday season since 1949. In fact, the charity accepts donations year-round and will soon be gearing up for the 2024 gift drive.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

In Memory of Janet and Donald … $52.91

The Fuchs-Ertman Family … $105.52

Anonymous … $100

Best wishes for the holidays … $300

In memory of Linda Ford. Alvinia and Brian Williams … $50

To honor Marlene, Martha and Ruth for their friendship and support every day. Cynthia Pedlikin … $100

Lawrence and Karen Miller … $100

Jenifer Stewart … $150

Judith and Alphee LeFebvre … $50

Merry Christmas to all! Julie the 4th C … $120

Ann Allan … $50

Nancy Keith Maki … $30

In memory of Diney, who loved Christmas – we miss you, The Girls … $100

Cape Elizabeth Lions Club … $250

My $$ Angel Gnomes Shaunee and Barb Dianne Curry … $100

In honor of Scarborough bus #34, driver Bill. Liam Odlin … $25

In honor of Scarborough bus #31, driver Sue. Amelia Odlin … $25

Anonymous … $50

In memory of my husband, Dick, who loved children, Christmas and Maine. Joanne Sullivan … $50

John and Lucinda Nugent … $105.52

In memory of my good friend Janet Chute. Kristen Tully … $10.83

Barry Unnold … $500

Anonymous … $105.52

TOTAL TO DATE: $179,354.86

