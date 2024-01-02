Advocates, local faith leaders and other protesters formed a human chain in front of Harbor View Memorial Park in Portland on Tuesday morning as city crews prepared to clear a large homeless encampment.

Portland has sought to clear the camp for weeks, citing a large number of open beds at the Homeless Services Center in Riverside since asylum seekers were moved to a new shelter in late November. The city originally planned to dismantle the encampment on Dec. 19 but that was pushed back after the City Council passed a resolution seeking a delay. The sweep was again postponed on Dec. 26 because of rain.

Paul Hooper, 42, stood near a shopping cart full of his belongings and watched the protesters gathered on the sidewalk below. He said he has stayed at the park off and on. He recently lost many of his belongings at another encampment and has spent the last few nights sleeping under the cart.

Hooper said he has no plans to go to the city shelter.

“I’ll just go the next place,” he said.

Advocates and outreach workers have been critical of the city’s plans to clear the encampment. They say it has wasted resources and increased the homeless community’s distrust of city officials.

City Councilors Anna Trevorrow and Victoria Pelletier, who represent the area around the park, wrote in an op-ed last week that they oppose the sweeps, calling them “antiquated.”

“We object to the strategy of coercing individuals into shelter by forcible eviction and/or threat of prosecution on moral and practical grounds,” they wrote.

This story will be updated.

