New immigrants to Maine quickly find that Maine is not the America portrayed by Hollywood. I shockingly learned that firsthand 10 years ago.

Maine is not the bustling streets of Boston, the iconic skyline of New York or the glitz and glamor of L.A. or Vegas. Crowded streets, taxis zooming around and bars frequented by Hollywood actors – those scenes are reserved for the big cities. Notably in many other countries, America is known for people like Bruce Willis, Will Smith, Sylvester Stallone, Barack Obama, Michael Jackson, to name a few icons, none of whom comes from Maine.

Immigrants like me yearn for the completion of their American dream, to find themselves in places they’ve heard about for so long. Shortly after settling in Yarmouth, I asked my Maine family when I would ever see New York. Photos of me at the Empire State Building, Times Square or the Statue of Liberty would say, “Hey, I’m in America!” Pictures of me at Acadia National Park or Mount Katahdin wouldn’t fit that idea.

After a decade of residing in Maine, however, many immigrants, myself included, can assert that Maine encapsulates the genuine American dream we want for our families. After unraveling the Hollywood-induced impressions, we discovered the authentic America we now call home – a place we eagerly want to introduce to our families back in our countries of origin.

One thing that makes Maine unique for most immigrants is its safety, and that’s a primary reason I chose to reside here. Southern Maine, in particular, boasts a friendly atmosphere, providing a sense of security for a Black immigrant like me. In contrast to larger cities and states where violence can be more prevalent, Maine offers a safe haven to some extent, and that’s why most newcomers, especially those who have fled war or experienced persecution, choose it.

Maine is a massive state, larger than several countries of origin for many immigrants. The state’s vastness accommodates a surprising diversity of population, language, culture and faith. Witnessing Burundians, Rwandans, Afghans, Syrians, Iraqis, Djiboutians, Somalis, Congolese, native-born Mainers and Native Americans coexisting and collaborating for common goals is remarkable. The vast landscape is diverse and “global,” too. Parts of Maine could easily be mistaken for Switzerland, Ireland, Greenland, the Congo or even the Arctic. Over the past decade, I’ve compiled a gallery of photos capturing different seasons here in Maine, and one could easily mistake them for glimpses into various corners of the globe, including the Desert of Maine in Freeport resembling Somalia or Djibouti’s harsh, dry deserts.

As I reflect on my 10th anniversary of living in Maine, one of the most pleasant surprises for me about my new home was discovering its diverse seasons, the mountains, rivers, lakes and thousands of islands, its food and animals. I now know what Maine blueberry pies taste like and I observe deer in our backyard almost every day and encounter foxes living in the woods that sometimes walk right past me.

To truly appreciate Maine, one must embark on journeys of exploration. Over the past 10 years, each drive I’ve taken has unfolded new surprises, deepening my pride in this diverse and beautiful state. I’ve discovered that our state offers so much to explore and truly limitless opportunities for those willing to seek them out.

