The turning of the calendar begs for New Year’s resolutions, even though, as adults, we know – whether it’s giving up ice cream or promising to hit the gym at least five days a week – the best of intentions might well be a distant memory by March.

As students head back into the classrooms in the Brunswick School Department for the second half of the school year, I’d like to help them think about realistic resolutions to help them better understand that education is a marathon, not a sprint. And they won’t have to give up ice cream to ultimately cross the finish line next spring as confident and committed learners.

For elementary students, examples of resolutions might focus on:

• Being a good friend

• Learning one new fact about nature every week or one new vocabulary word every day

• Trying new foods

• Reading (or writing) for 10 minutes every night

• Behavior goals for school and home

For our junior high school students, the new year offers a good time to refocus on how to organize their studies, think about establishing a dedicated place to do homework and creating a study schedule. Engaging your middle schooler and encouraging them to talk about what they hope to accomplish in the next five months is critical. Some of those goals may also include:

• Making a new friend

• Joining a club or after-school activities

• Volunteering with a local nonprofit

• Reading (or writing) 15-30 minutes a day

Many parents require that students complete homework before engaging in playtime, social media or television. This might be necessary if distractions are preventing work from being completed on time. For this age group in particular, study aids that provide summaries and big-picture reviews of topics are very valuable, as are flashcards for math, spelling, definitions and learning foreign language words.

Good study habits and organization skills become more critical during the high school years, as this age group is faced with more difficult studies, combined with a myriad of after-school options, from sports and club activities to weekend jobs and dating. Talk to your high schooler about resolutions like:

• Exploring interests, particularly as they relate to a passion or possible career

• Focusing on school-life balance to ensure there’s time for homework and social activities

• Focusing on self-care, which means nourishing both mental and physical health, including everything from regular teeth brushing to creating a plan to “unplug” from social media

Encourage your high school student to take good notes and review them regularly, not only prior to exams. When preparing for a test, it’s best to study two or three nights ahead of time rather than cramming the evening before. (They’re also more likely to retain the information for the long term this way.) The study habits they develop now will serve them well in college, an apprenticeship or in their first job because a good “study habit” is really code for how to best learn and apply new information in any setting.

Regardless of your student’s age, you can help by simply starting the conversation, listening to what they struggle with and what areas they would like to improve in – whether it’s math or how to find a friend at recess. And then offering support, which sometimes is just listening and then asking questions to help them think through what they might do.

Finally, remember that our teachers are here to help as well. Encourage your student to speak with their teachers. If you have questions or concerns about your child’s work, email the teacher or schedule an in-person meeting. While you may be hesitant to take a more active role in your child’s studies, research has shown that children of involved parents tend to do better in school. You don’t need in-depth knowledge of the subject, just a desire to help and support your child, which, in the end, is the best resolution of all.

