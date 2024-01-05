FRENCHVILLE — A pickup truck passenger survived an initial crash that knocked down a utility pole only to be shocked by the downed electrical line and to die from his injuries, officials said Friday.

Curtis Levesque, 19, of Madawaska, and the driver exited the vehicle after the crash Friday afternoon in Frenchville, but Levesque tripped on the power line outside the vehicle and suffered a shock, said Shannon Moss, state police spokesperson. He died despite aid rendered by the Frenchville Fire Department and Madawaska Ambulance Service, she said.

The driver, Landen Ouellette, 20, also of Madawaska, was shocked as well while trying to help his friend, and was treated for minor injuries, Moss said.

Maine State Police said speed and icy conditions were factors in the crash on the Airport Road, Moss said. The crash remains under investigation.

