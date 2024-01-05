WEST BATH – Robert “Bob” Arsenault, 88, of West Bath, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Maine Medical Center, after a brief illness.

Bob was born in Chelsea, Mass. on Aug. 25, 1935. He was the son of Joseph Edward and Beatrice M. (Arsenault) Arsenault. At a very young age Bob and his family moved to Dexter, until moving to North Bath where he attended all his school years in Bath schools. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1954 serving his time in Texas and Germany. When he returned home from Germany, he returned to the Bath area where he met the love of his life, Helena Doughty, and they were married on Nov. 30, 1957. When he returned from the Army, he worked at Hyde Windlass Co. and then moved on to the Bath Iron Works, working in the Maintenance Department where he proudly dedicated 35 years of his life before retiring as an assistant foreman in 1995.

Bob will forever be truly missed and loved by all who knew him. He was known to friends and family as a hard worker, who always enjoyed everything neat and shiny. He took pride and was known for keeping an immaculate lawn. He also had a passion for all cars; antique, sports, street rods as well as boats. Bob was well known for making sure his cars and boats were waxed to the max. Bob was never without owning, at the very least, a fancy car or a fancy boat and at times was fortunate enough to have both!

During summers you would often find Bob on his boat with his family and friends fishing for blue fish and mackerel on the New Meadows River and Casco Bay, often spending the nights tied up to friend’s boats in the Basin. When Bob wasn’t on his boat, you easily could have spotted him and his wife Helena hopping into one of his cars in search of car a show or a few yard sales and making a day of it.

After retiring Bob and Helena enjoyed traveling, they went on trips to Florida, the Carolina’s and Prince Edward Island, Canada. Once their grandchildren started arriving, they seemed content with staying closer to home, enjoying their grandchildren’s company as they grew. He also looked forward to taking his dogs on daily runs on the trail behind his house as he rode his four-wheeler alongside of them. Family, friends and dogs meant the world to him.

Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife, Helena; his parents Edward and Beatrice Arsenault, Helena’s parents Ralph and Mildred Doughty; sisters Joan Atkins and Lorraine Atwood, a sister-in-law, Nancy Doughty, a brother-in-law, Charles McKenny; three nephews, Michael and Paul Atwood, Stanley Doughty Jr., two nieces, Linda Coombs and Michelle King.

Bob leaves behind two children, a son, David Arsenault (Terri) of Phippsburg, a daughter, Susan (Franklin) Hunt of Phippsburg; two grandchildren, Blaine Hunt (Betsy) and Wade Hunt (Aisha) both of Phippsburg; twin great-granddaughters, Helena and Sofia Hunt of Phippsburg; brothers-in-law Stanley Doughty, Harry Doughty (Carol) and a sister-in-law, Joan McKenney; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A celebration of Bob’s Life with military honors will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Daigle Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the Sportsman’s Club in Phippsburg.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial Donations may be made to the

Coastal Human Society,

5 Industrial Parkway,

Brunswick, ME 04011