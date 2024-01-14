The alliance awards the fellowships, in honor of late writer and artist Ashley Bryan, to emerging Maine writers who are Black, people of color or Indigenous.
The reading begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mechanics’ Hall, 19 Congress St. in Portland. RSVP, and find more information about each of the Fellows, on the alliance website.
