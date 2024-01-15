Vandals targeted U.S. Rep. Jared Golden’s office in Bangor over his support for Israel’s military response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that killed 1,200 people and saw about 250 people taken hostage.

Golden spokesperson Mario Moretto confirmed the vandalism Monday night, saying local police were aware of the incident. He released a statement from Golden, a centrist Democrat representing the 2nd District, in which the congressman reaffirmed his support of Israel.

“My support for Israel in its war against the terrorist organization Hamas remains unwavering, and will until every hostage taken from Israel is returned and Hamas’s military capabilities are fully dismantled such that they can no longer launch terrorist attacks against Israel and its allies,” Golden said in the statement.

The window of Golden’s office at 6 State St. was tagged with red spray paint with the message “ceasefire now inshallah,” according to a photo Moretto shared with the Press Herald. Inshallah is an Arabic word meaning “God willing.”

Israel responded to Hamas’ attack with a widespread and ongoing military campaign in the neighboring Gaza Strip, a Hamas-controlled area on the Mediterranean Sea that’s home to more than 2 million Palestinians. Israel’s campaign has killed more than 24,000 people, the Associated Press reported.

Horrified by the number of civilian casualties, including women and children, progressive Democrats have been pressuring others in their party and President Biden to support a ceasefire. Seven protesters calling for a cease-fire were arrested at Golden’s office in November, though the charges were later dropped.

