LEWISTON — Central Maine Healthcare officials announced Tuesday the elimination of 45 positions for the purpose of “reorganizing management and administrative positions so that the health system may better support the needs of our communities and continued growth.”

The announcement, made in a news release, said affected staff will be offered open positions within the health system or will be given benefits and severance packages if they decide to leave the hospital system.

The positions eliminated were in management and administration “across the board,” according to spokesman Jim Cyr. He said it is too early to know how many staff will accept other positions within the health system. No programs or departments were eliminated.

CMHC hired 693 staff last year. Among those were 52 medical staff positions, according to the news release, noting the system will continue to expand workforce to support growth in medical areas, including orthopedics, oncology, cardiovascular, and obstetrics and gynecologic services.

The hospital system recently ended its Urgent Care services at its Sabattus Street location and will use the location for X-ray and laboratory services. No staff were eliminated in that decision, according to officials, but rather the hospital system offered those individuals other positions within the health care system.

Last November, hospital officials announced a partnership with New England Cancer Specialists, which they said would result in more oncology services to patients. New England Cancer Specialists will manage CMHC’s medical oncology practice and chemotherapy treatments.

