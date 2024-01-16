Lt. Nate Perry and his crew loaded into an inflatable rescue boat early Saturday morning and pushed off from the beach as a historic storm was bearing down on the Maine coast.

It was around 1:20 a.m. when a distress call came from the Tara Lynn II, a fishing trawler that had wrecked on the rocks off Trundy Point in Cape Elizabeth. Four crew members were trapped onboard and vessels that responded to their mayday call couldn’t get close enough to help.

The Tara Lynn II was about 300 feet offshore and the conditions were harrowing: winds gusting to 50 mph and six-foot waves.

Perry headed out from a small nearby beach in a small inflatable boat. With him was Harun Laleli, a rescue swimmer who would go into the surf if anyone fell in.

“We got washed past the spot where we wanted to extricate the people off the boat two times,” said Perry, a lieutenant in the Cape Elizabeth Fire and Rescue Department’s Water Extrication Team.

The swirling winds and choppy waves kept pushing them away from the Tara Lynn II. They also had to dodge cables and chains from the vessel’s rigging that had fallen into the water because the Tara Lynn II was so heavily listing on its side.

On the third attempt, Perry was able to pause just long enough alongside of the 49-foot fishing vessel – grabbing ahold of the boat to keep from drifting away – so that two of the four fishermen could jump into the 10-foot inflatable rescue boat. The inflatable was not large enough to rescue all four during the same trip.

“The (inflatable) boat was full of water and taking on waves,” Perry said. “We realized the subjects were going to need to be ready to jump. It was very quick once we pulled alongside. It took 10 seconds and they jumped in, one after the other. As soon as they touched down, we told them to sit as low as possible and hang on.”

On the second trip, rescue swimmer Eric Laszlo accompanied Perry to retrieve the other two crew aboard the Tara Lynn II. Conditions were the same during the second trip, which Perry said went somewhat smoother because they had practice from the first rescue.

Perry said the beach rescue was a quickly determined to be the best course of action by the Coast Guard to Cape Elizabeth Fire and Rescue. There was about 100 feet of calmer water immediately off Trundy Point, and the 10-foot inflatable was small enough that they could carry it to the small beach, he said. A Coast Guard rescue helicopter was more than an hour away, and may have had difficulty executing a rescue during the windstorm, Perry said. Young, the Cape Elizabeth fire chief who was present during the rescue, said the rough conditions would have made a rescue attempt from a Coast Guard vessel – approaching from the ocean side – hazardous. “Our only option was to rescue from the beach side. All four were rescued and on land within 45 minutes,” Young said. “From our perspective, it couldn’t have gone any better.” He said about a dozen emergency personnel, including from the Portland fire department, were ready on the beach in case anything went wrong with the rescue. Perry said the Water Extrication Team conducts many training exercises so that they are prepared to conduct water rescues when called upon. “There’s only a handful of groups that can respond confidently,” Perry said. “It’s a proud feeling to be a part of it.”

All of the people rescued were wearing cold water submersion suits, which fishing vessels are required to carry.

It wasn’t clear on Tuesday what went wrong aboard the fishing vessel before it grounded.

Steve Young, Cape Elizabeth’s fire chief, said the Tara Lynn II was heading back to Portland from a two-day fishing trip, but he didn’t have any more details. Young deferred to the Coast Guard to release the names of the fishing boat’s crew. The Coast Guard, which is investigating the incident, did not respond to a request for information Tuesday.

The Tara Lynn II, meanwhile, remains on the rocks at Trundy Point.

Determination Marine of Portland is working on a plan to demolish and remove the remains of the vessel, with demolition potentially starting as early as later this week.

Determination Marine owner Parker Poole said he happened to be nearby shortly after the wreck occurred, and he brought his 44-foot salvage tug near the wreck. But based on the severe damage to the Tara Lynn II and the weather conditions, he quickly determined that it wouldn’t be possible to tow the vessel. He watched the rescue from his tugboat.

“We are very lucky to have a WET team,” Poole said. “They did a phenomenal job executing the rescue.”

Poole said he is currently working with property owners, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, the Coast Guard and the insurance company to develop a plan to demolish. Anything that can be salvaged from the wreckage will be, he said. About 500 gallons of diesel fuel has already spilled.

He anticipates they will be bringing two excavators and other heavy equipment to do the demolition. Work can only be done during low tide.

“We estimate the job would take three to four days once we are on site, to disassemble it,” Poole said. “We’re hoping to move forward with the project by the end of the week.”

