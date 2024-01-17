Maine State Police are investigating a collision with a logging truck that killed two people in Washington County on Wednesday.

The crash occurred in Township 30 shortly before 11 a.m., when two people in a sedan were traveling west along a curve in Route 9 and collided with a loaded logging truck, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a statement.

The names of the deceased were withheld pending family notification. The operator of the logging truck was uninjured.

“The preliminary investigation shows that the (driver of the sedan) lost control of their vehicle coming around a corner and entered into the oncoming lane of the log truck.,” Moss said. “Roadway conditions appear to have been a factor in the crash.”

Two secondary crashes involving other tractor-trailers “did not contribute to any loss of life,” Moss said.

