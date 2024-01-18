YARMOUTH – Gordon Wakelin passed away on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, at the age of 76.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Celeste Cassette; and son, Victor Wakelin. He is also survived by his three siblings, Michael Wakelin and wife Sharon Wakelin, Dianne Cross and husband Bill Cross, and David Wakelin and wife, Kathy Wakelin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gordie was the owner of Greater Portland Modular Homes, where he managed the construction of modular homes and buildings and assisted his clients through the entire process from site planning and blueprinting to delivering the home and placing it on the foundation. He founded his business in 1991, building many homes in Maine and New Hampshire before retiring in 2017.

Gordie made lasting contributions to the Southern Maine hockey community for decades. Early in his career, he managed and operated the North Yarmouth Academy ice arena and the Biddeford Ice Arena. He also coached various hockey teams in Southern Maine, including Biddeford High School, North Yarmouth Academy, and Yarmouth High School. He also served as the assistant coach at the University of Southern Maine for one season.

Gordie was also heavily involved in the Casco Bay Youth Hockey Association. His duties included coaching at various levels, as well as serving on the board as a Division Director and Director of Coaching. He also strove to expand the program to disadvantaged youth, including leading an effort to provide equipment to children who otherwise would not be able to participate in hockey.

Gordie led many youth teams and their families to international tournaments in Sweden. In total, seven teams played in this tournament over 29 years. He served as the trip director and/or coach for all of these trips. He also planned and directed similar trips for his oldtimers hockey league, who travelled to Japan in 2002 and Sweden in 2013.

Gordie’s most enduring achievement was succeeding the late Captain Earl Walker in organizing and growing the Greater Portland Oldtimers Hockey League, which operates five days per week at the Family Ice Center in Falmouth and affords over one hundred players a chance to play in a competitive, yet friendly, atmosphere. The group’s footprint extends from Kittery to Waterville, with many players commuting significant distances to play in “Gordie’s group.” He strove to include players of all abilities, from NHL veterans to rookies, and carefully adjusted the rosters of each day’s game to achieve as even a parity as possible. Gordie always stressed “teamwork” and “enjoyment” as the keys to the GPOHL’s popularity, with zero tolerance of showboating and icetime hogging. To all players in his group, participating in the GPOHL was a privilege they all relished.

No services have been planned at this time. A celebration of life will take place in the spring or summer.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com.