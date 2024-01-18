FREEPORT – Richard Lewis Morrill, of Freeport, died late Sunday night, Jan. 14, 2024, after a long battle with illness.

He was born in Yarmouth on Dec. 18, 1955, a son of Richard Leroy Morrill and Gloria York Morrill. He grew up in Yarmouth and graduated from Yarmouth High School. Richard continued his education at USM, where he majored in accounting.

He married Melody Jean Hitchcock, and was blessed with two sons, Jason and Eric, during their 46 years of marriage.

Richard made a career managing multiple retailers in Maine, with the bulk of his time at K-mart and Big Lots.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman, with a love of hunting and camping with his family, as well as time spent as a lobsterman off the Maine coast. Richard was a member of both the Yarmouth and Brunswick Nazarene Church. Richard loved dogs and his family, even acting as a caregiver for a few of his grandchildren throughout the years.

He is survived by two sons, Jason Morrill (Jacey), Eric Morrill (Lori Black Morrill); three sisters, Shirley Giles, Judy Dembrowsi, and Jenn Swanson, three brothers, Bill Morrill, Jeff Morrill, and John Morrill; seven grandchildren, Hailey Candelaria, Isabella Morrill, Maddie Morrill, Corinne Ahearn, Gar Morrill, Felix Morrissey, and Ivon Morrissey; two great-grandchildren, Tito Candelaria and Gizele Watts.

