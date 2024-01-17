ARUNDEL – Richard Earl Belanger, 76, went home to be with his Lord on Jan. 7, 2024. Richard (Richie, Dick) was born in Bath on July 2, 1947, to John Edgar Belanger and Barbara Elizabeth (Tasker) Belanger.

Richard grew up in West Bath and graduated from Morse High School in 1965. He participated in band, basketball and football in his youth. Richard went on to the University of Maine Gorham where he played soccer and graduated with a Bachelor of Education degree in 1969. Richard married Linda Field in 1970 and they had two children together. Mr.

Belanger worked as a teacher in several schools including Saco Island School. He also coached 7th grade basketball for two years. Richard worked for the carpenter’s union and built several of his own houses. For 30 years, he worked as a personal care attendant in service to Brian Binette for all of them. With a former partner, Mary Hill, he had two more children. In 2007, Richard married Juelann Gray Fillebrown and they went on many adventures together. He enjoyed working with horses, art, music, antiquing, country dancing, going to the Arundel Flea Market and being with family.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, John and Barbara Belanger, his sister Barbara (Bobbi) Belanger and former partner Patricia Corey. His is survived by his wife, Julie Belanger; daughter Lori Roop and family, son Eric Belanger and family, daughter Sarah Belanger, son John Belanger and family, stepdaughter Heather Fillebrown; seven siblings and families; and a dear friend Brian Binette.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Grace Bible Church, 74 Deering Road, Gorham. It will be broadcast live through Facebook. Internment will take place later in the spring.

To view Richard’s memorial page or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the:

American Heart Association or Pine Tree Camp

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous