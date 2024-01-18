SOUTH PORTLAND – Sister Mary Kneeland R.S.M. 95, died peacefully Jan. 14, 2024 at St. Joseph’s Convent, Biddeford.

Visiting hours will be held at on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 2 p.m to 5 p.m. with a Prayer Service taking place at 4 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19 at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Rd., South Portland, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

To view Sister Mary’s memorial page, the livestream of her services, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

