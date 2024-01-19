Maine’s housing market broke records in 2023 and not in a good way.

High buyer demand, limited inventory, and climbing interest rates continued to squeeze a market that has been tightening for years.

The median home sales price hit $360,000 last year, up from $315,000 in 2022, according to data from the Maine Association of Realtors Friday.

Only about 13,600 homes changed hands in 2023, which was the lowest number of transactions since 2013.

Paul McKee, president of the Maine Association of Realtors, said the housing inventory needs to more than double for the market to be balanced. Real estate professionals consider a “balanced” market one that has a six-month supply of houses. Right now, Maine has less than three months of supply.

“Throughout Maine, real estate markets continued to be impacted by increased interest rates and sellers’ ongoing reluctance to list due to the supply/demand issues the industry is experiencing. This, in turn, prolongs the shortage of homes available for sale,” said McKee, who is also a Portland-based broker with Keller Williams Realty.

Advertisement

But it’s not all doom and gloom.

McKee said there are more homes on the market than there were this time last year and buyer demand remains strong. Turnkey, appropriately priced properties continue to receive multiple offers in most parts of the state.

“The key to solving some of the issues regarding supply and demand is development of affordable and accessible homes throughout our state,” he said.

Last year started with a historic lack of inventory, with fewer than 1,000 homes selling per month in January, February, March, and April.

The year ended similarly, with just 1,024 houses changing hands in December, a 6.4% decrease from December 2022.

Maine closed out 2023 with a median sale price of $350,500 in December, a 6.21% increase from the previous December, but a marked decrease from the summer’s record-setting prices. Maine home prices rose every month through June last year, capping the first half of the year with a record-high median home price of $385,000.

This story will be updated

Related Headlines 2023 was slowest year for U.S. home sales in nearly 30 years

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: