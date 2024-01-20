BANGOR – Douglas J. Kaiser, 76, died unexpectedly Jan. 17, 2024, at Eastern Maine Medical Center.
He was born in Providence, R.I. Nov. 30, 1947. He was the son of Douglas A. Kaiser and Victoria C. (Marcou) Kaiser.
Surviving family members include daughters Sarah Marcotte and husband Mark Marcotte, Jamie Turcotte and husband Michael Turcotte; granddaughter, Lydia Mandeville and husband Nathan Mandeville; and a
sister, Carol Gilbert.
Doug was deeply loved by all who knew him, he will be missed and remembered for his great sense of humor.
Those who wish to remember Doug in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the
American Kidney Fund.
