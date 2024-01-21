LEBANON — An Acton man died in a two-car crash on Route 202 Saturday night.

The accident occurred at about 7 p.m. and claimed the life of Henry Berthiaume, 32, according to the York County Sheriff’s Department, noting that the crash happened in the area of Carl Broggi Highway and Creamery Hill Road.

Police said a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Joshua Griffin, 34, of Sanford, was headed east toward Sanford last night when Griffin lost control of the vehicle and veered into the oncoming lane, striking Berthiaume’s car, a 2003 Honda Civic.

Berthiaume was alone in his car, while Griffin had two passengers. Griffin and one of the passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital. Police said their condition is currently unknown. Griffin’s second passenger was treated and released at the scene.

The accident caused Route 202 to be shut down for several hours. The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by the Sanford Police and the Department of Transportation, and the crash is being reconstructed by a specialist from the York Police Department.

