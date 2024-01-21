FALMOUTH – Nicola Clare McKenney, 61, of Falmouth, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 3, 2024.

Nicola, or “Nicky”, as many called her, was born to Roy and Jill Peppiatt on Sept. 28, 1962, in the village of Sherring, England. She and her family emigrated to Toronto, Canada in 1963, followed by a second and final move to Falmouth in 1967.

As a girl, Nicky spent many happy days with her family at the beach and boating on Casco Bay. In high school, she was a competitive track and field athlete with a knack for the shot put, winning the silver medal at the state championship meet. She was the classic middle child, always a mediator and rule follower, and as a young woman, she wore jewel tones, blue eyeshadow, and had big dreams.

Nicky graduated from Falmouth High School in 1980 and married her high school sweetheart the following year. She had two children: her daughter Lindsay in 1985, and her son Brigham in 1987. Nicky was a devoted mother, raising her children in her hometown, attending all their school activities, and proudly cheering the loudest on the sidelines.

Throughout her adult life, Nicky worked as a bookkeeper in the greater Portland area. She was uniquely skilled with numbers and budgets, providing support to numerous local companies and expertly managing her own home.

She found joy in hosting holiday gatherings, painting, singing, and combing the island shores for sea glass. Nicky was often seen walking on Route 88 in Falmouth, shopping at her local Reny’s, or planting new flowers on her deck. Her favorite way to spend a Maine summer was at a cozy red camp on Little Sebago Lake, where family would come from near and far to swim, laugh, and play.

Throughout the years, Nicky delighted in impromptu weekend adventures and travels to faraway places. More recently, Nicky enjoyed having others cook for her (cooking was secretly something she never enjoyed), shopping with her mother, leisurely walks with her father, phone conversations with family and friends, and always finding a deal. She advised us to “live in the moment, be with those you love, don’t sweat the small stuff.”

Nicky lived in Falmouth for 56 years, but her most treasured moments were spent with her four grandchildren. She had eight years as a grandmother, and those years were her best. There were countless kitchen dance parties, sleepovers, crafting activities, loon calls, and cuddles. Her granddaughters called her “Gannie” and her love for them was a true gift.

Nicky is survived by her parents, Jill and Roy Peppiatt; her children, Lindsay Carrier (Eric) and Brigham McKenney; and her four grandchildren, Mila McKenney, Hallie McKenney, Ellis Carrier and Ingrid Carrier. She is also survived by her three sisters, Julie Richard (David), Amanda Greco (Martin) and Deborah Peppiatt-Orr (Christopher); as well as many loved nephews, nieces; cousins; and grandnieces.

Nicky was a star in the sky that shone bright, and she will forever be remembered and loved. A celebration of her life will be held at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, on Jan. 27, 2024 at 11 a.m. with a visiting hour starting at 10 a.m.

Donations can be made in honor of Nicola to the Falmouth Land Trust at http://www.falmouthlandtrust.org/donate.

