WINDHAM – Richard W. Caron, Sr., 78, of Windham, passed away on Jan. 18, 2024, unexpectedly in Portland.

He was born in Portland, a son of William and Mildred (Irish) Caron. He was a graduate of Deering High School. He went on to serve in the U.S. Navy as a member of the Seabees.

He was well known as the manager of Happy Wheels Skate Center in Portland. He was currently employed as a truck driver for Gorham Sand and Gravel in Gorham.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Dottie Caron of Windham; children, Richard W. Caron and his wife Amy of Scarborough, Scott M. Caron and wife Bonnie of Scarborough; stepsons, Dominic and Peter Reali; grandchildren, Romee, Kristina, Kaleb, Sophia and Cooper.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A graveside service with Military Honors at Maine Veteran’s Cemetery in Augusta will be scheduled in the spring.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Dickie’s online guest book.

